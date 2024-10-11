Graz turns the game around, Salzburg loses

Salzburg concedes points at home for the first time

Meanwhile, defending champions Salzburg missed out on their fifth win and dropped points at home for the first time. After a false start with a 0:1 deficit, Troy Bourke (10th) struck back quickly, Luca Auer (17th) scored the opening goal a little later. Bourke added twice in the middle period (26th/30th) and Dennis Robertson (34th) also scored. However, Pustertal refused to be shaken off and equalized at 5:5 in the third period. The Wolves missed the chance to win in overtime, but Mikael Frycklund's penalty made it a reality.