ICE Hockey League
Graz turns the game around, Salzburg loses
The Graz99ers have returned to winning ways in the ICE Hockey League after their first defeat of the season. In the 7th round, the team from Graz turned their home game against the Innsbrucker Haie around on Friday and celebrated a 3:2 victory.
HCB Südtirol remained hot on the heels of the league leaders, winning 5:2 at Olimpija Ljubljana, while champions Salzburg lost 5:6 on penalties against HC Pustertal.
VSV defeated Pioneers Vorarlberg 5:3 thanks to a four-goal final period, while the Vienna Capitals beat Asiago 2:1. The KAC and the Black Wings Linz were without a game. Graz remain one point ahead of Bolzano in the table, while Ljubljana are five points off the leaders. Salzburg missed the chance to jump up to third place.
Graz win after a show of strength
Graz had to swallow a bitter pill after just five minutes in front of their own fans. A double strike within 14 seconds by Stefan Klassek and Corey Mackin put the visitors 2:0 in front. However, coach Harry Lange's team was active and pressed for the equalizer.
Ex-NHL pro Korbinian Holzer finally got it in the 22nd minute. Rok Tičar (37) made it 2:2 in the power play shortly before the end of the second period, before Trevor Gooch (44) put the league leaders ahead. The lead lasted until the end. It was the 99ers' sixth win in their seventh game of the season.
Salzburg concedes points at home for the first time
Meanwhile, defending champions Salzburg missed out on their fifth win and dropped points at home for the first time. After a false start with a 0:1 deficit, Troy Bourke (10th) struck back quickly, Luca Auer (17th) scored the opening goal a little later. Bourke added twice in the middle period (26th/30th) and Dennis Robertson (34th) also scored. However, Pustertal refused to be shaken off and equalized at 5:5 in the third period. The Wolves missed the chance to win in overtime, but Mikael Frycklund's penalty made it a reality.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.