A turmoil in Leoben
DSV set off a firework of goals after joke exclusion
The Donawitz front runners shot down chasers ASKÖ Oedt (where Styrian coach Kurt Russ had recently retired as coach) 5:1 in the middle regional league hit despite a controversial red card. Bottom team Frohnleiten continue to lose in the regional league - what will happen to coach Patrick Wolf now?
After just under 15 minutes, the atmosphere at the regional league clash between DSV Leoben and Oedt on Friday evening at Monte Schlacko got heated in front of 750 spectators. In the sights of the DSV fans: referee Patrick Koscielnicki. Shortly beforehand, Donawitz goalkeeper Zan Pelko had made an elegant save with his backside outside the penalty area to prevent a dangerous counter-attack. But to everyone's surprise, Pelko was sent to the showers with a red! Koscielnicki was the only one to see a handball.
At this point, the Styrian leaders were already leading 1:0 thanks to Aydin, but after exactly 38 minutes they were in complete ecstasy - Maier scored to make it 2:0 for Leoben, despite Oedt's sometimes overwhelming superiority. Untergrabner made it 3:0 before the break, and in the end the scoreboard even showed 5:1 - and that with Oedt short-handed.
"I knew we'd get chances on the counter-attack. A big compliment to my team," applauded DSV coach Carsten Jancker after his players' fireworks. But he was also furious at the same time. "You have to ask yourself what the referee is up to. You have no chance to talk to him, that's a fit of arrogance. He gives a red card out of nowhere and ruins a top match. But what happened afterwards, you can only take your hat off!"
Many reasons for failure
While Tillmitsch spoiled the evening for the 850 fans in Schladming after David Schloffer scored a penalty in the 95th (!) minute and defended their top position, Frohnleiten continued to mope at the other end of the table.
The 2-0 defeat at Lafnitz Amateurs was the eleventh (!) defeat in eleven appearances for the team of coach and ex-Sturm champion Patrick Wolf - a run that is almost painful. "A lot of things have come together since the start of the season," says sporting director Mario Zechner, who is sticking with the coach. "We will analyze in the winter."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
