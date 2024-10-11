“It’s going well, but that can change quickly!”

"That's what Tom Bauer told me," the Spaniard reported after the 27:24 win against Ferlach. Even four missed seven-meter penalties could not irritate Vöslau. "We train every week to be present in crunch time!" How? "I'm not saying that," smiles Salvat, who can rely on the aforementioned Thomas Bauer in goal. And the Croatian Jan Kovacec has fired up the scoring machine, leading the league's scoring charts with Bärnbach's Mehmedovic (44 goals each). "It's going by itself, but that can change quickly!" On Saturday, the team travels to Bregenz, who have just been dismantled by Krems.