Handball double pack
“It’s going well, but that can change quickly!”
Krems second, Vöslau third, both just one point behind leaders Bruck/Trofaich - things are going well for Lower Austria in the Handball Liga Austria! On Saturday, the Wachau team continues in Graz and the Kurstädter in Bregenz. What is behind the blue and yellow success story?
At one o'clock in the morning, coach Sebastià Salvat was the last one to leave the Thermenhalle. Once again as the winner (for the fourth time this season), once again after a hotly contested HLA game. A major difference to the previous season, when Vöslau's handball players under predecessor Spyrus Balomenos usually lost out in close games.
"That's what Tom Bauer told me," the Spaniard reported after the 27:24 win against Ferlach. Even four missed seven-meter penalties could not irritate Vöslau. "We train every week to be present in crunch time!" How? "I'm not saying that," smiles Salvat, who can rely on the aforementioned Thomas Bauer in goal. And the Croatian Jan Kovacec has fired up the scoring machine, leading the league's scoring charts with Bärnbach's Mehmedovic (44 goals each). "It's going by itself, but that can change quickly!" On Saturday, the team travels to Bregenz, who have just been dismantled by Krems.
"We got the points at the start," explained Krems player Daniel Dicker, "and showed what we're capable of with a 36:24 win!" Despite the upheaval (three new German legionnaires), they managed to do so quickly. The upcoming game at Grazer Sportpark will be marked by a reunion with goalkeeper Thomas Eichberger, whose contract in Krems was not extended. The end hit the former team goalkeeper hard. "The winner will be the one who doesn't get carried away," is how Dicker sees the clash with his former club, who recently returned home from Hard with a 27:38 defeat.
Since Bruck/Trofaiach suffered their first defeat with an almost unbelievable 27:43 in Linz, the two Lower Austrian clubs in second (Krems) and third (Vöslau) are both one point behind. The blue and yellow heart is beating faster.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.