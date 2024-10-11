“I didn’t think I would be so popular”

Breakfast with a sporty group of ladies

At nine o'clock in the morning, numerous young-at-heart were already at the live broadcast of "Philipp bewegt". "I wanted to experience him up close. He has a great banter that I like. And I take part in his program almost every day," said Friedrich Kiesenhofer. The sprightly pensioner was just one of many who didn't want to miss the gym session with Philipp Jelinek. After the exercise session, the 56-year-old took time for his fellow participants and sat together with a group of ladies over breakfast. "Contact with my fans is important to me. And I now know many of them personally," said Jelinek, clearly feeling at ease.