Kicker at Healthy Days
“I didn’t think I would be so popular”
All hell broke loose at the "Krone" Healthy Days in Pasching's PlusCity when Marko Arnautovic arrived. And the football star himself was surprised by the welcome he received. In the morning, Philipp Jelinek led a gym session - and many visitors took the opportunity to do a morning workout.
Marko Arnautovic was happy to put in the extra hours. The ÖFB striker arrived on time for his autograph session at PlusCity - and even volunteered to work overtime. "I didn't think I'd be so popular," joked "Arnie" and was available for numerous selfies. "Can you still buy a sausage roll without being recognized?" asked a young fan. "Probably yes, but I'll send my brother," winked the Austrian team player. Incidentally, his wife Sarah didn't get to enjoy a present yesterday, even though it was her birthday. After all, Arnautovic spent almost three hours in the shopping center in Pasching. "But she didn't want anything, just to spend time with her friends," said the 35-year-old.
Traveled all the way from Tyrol
Alexander and Simon came all the way from Tyrol for the autograph session. "We watched the match against Kazakhstan in the stadium. And of course we also wanted photos with him. I took three jerseys with me and have to get them signed for my family," says Simon.
Breakfast with a sporty group of ladies
At nine o'clock in the morning, numerous young-at-heart were already at the live broadcast of "Philipp bewegt". "I wanted to experience him up close. He has a great banter that I like. And I take part in his program almost every day," said Friedrich Kiesenhofer. The sprightly pensioner was just one of many who didn't want to miss the gym session with Philipp Jelinek. After the exercise session, the 56-year-old took time for his fellow participants and sat together with a group of ladies over breakfast. "Contact with my fans is important to me. And I now know many of them personally," said Jelinek, clearly feeling at ease.
Saturday program
The "Krone" Healthy Days will also run on Saturday, October 12, and there is a great offer:
10.15 a.m.: Gender medicine - Why women are sick differently (Priv.-Doz.in Mag.a Dr.in Anna Maria Dieplinger, OÖ Gesundheitsholding GmbH)
11.05 a.m.: Why do women live longer? (Prof. Dr. Lukas Hefler, Sisters of Mercy)
11.45 a.m.: Ready for a happy menopause? (Daniela Ullrich, MENOMIO)
12.15 p.m.: Women's power - discover the superpower of the pelvic floor (Judith Sacher, PelviQueens)
13.00: Nik Raspotnik ("Stars in Concert", Theater in der Innenstadt)
1.45 p.m.: Unfulfilled desire to have children - How the fertility clinic can help (Dr. Thomas Duscha, IVY Kinderwunsch)
2.15 p.m.: The kidneys - tasks and problems (Dr. Manfred Wallner, former head of the Wels-Grieskirchen Clinic)
2.45 pm: Nik Raspotnik ("Stars in Concert", Theater in der Innenstadt)
15.30: Raffle of 10 goodie bags (Vitalhotel der Parktherme Bad Radkersburg)
16.00: Nik Raspotnik ("Stars in Concert", Theater in the city center)
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
