ÖVP must tremble for first place ++ Is the FPÖ effect working?

Today's election is probably a fateful day for several parties, above all the ÖVP, which has been used to being the undisputed winner so far. Now it is being challenged more clearly than ever. But the Greens, its current partner, are not ready to admit defeat either. With krone.at, you can be there live throughout the day: we will keep you up to date with all the events, provide you with exciting insights into the country - and have the first results for you from 1 pm!
The most important facts in brief:
- Nine parties are competing, for the first time the ÖVP has to fear for its dominance in the federal state.
- The Greens, now partners, fear a swing from them to black-blue.
- There are also some oddities surrounding the election.
- The polls close at 1 p.m. - that's when you will also find the first municipal results here.
- The first projection is expected at 2.30 pm. The provisional final result should be available from around 6 pm. The last postal votes will not be counted until Tuesday.
The initial situation: the results of the last state elections in the Ländle
All results of the National Council election on September 29
How Vorarlberg votes
Entry into the state parliament can either be achieved via a basic mandate in one of the four districts - Bregenz, Dornbirn, Feldkirch, Bludenz - or by exceeding the five percent hurdle. Depending on voter turnout, between 8150 and 8800 votes are likely to be needed to get above five percent.
Since the abolition of compulsory voting, voter turnout in the last three elections has been between 61.41% (2019) and 68.44% (2009). There are 36 seats up for grabs.
The provincial government consists of seven people (currently five from the ÖVP, two from the Greens), including the provincial governor and deputy governor. Unlike in other federal states, there is only one deputy head of government in Vorarlberg.
