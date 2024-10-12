On the cathedral square
After bankruptcy, bar tenant wanted who is “on fire”
As reported, the operator of the Dombar opened bankruptcy proceedings at the Linz regional court on Friday at his own request. The landlord, top restaurateur Edi Altendorfer, hopes that someone will quickly be found who is passionate about restarting the business, which he says is very popular.
The news was already making the rounds on Thursday evening, and on Friday morning it became official: the operator of the Dombar in the hotel on Linz's Domplatz, Manu Binder, had to file for insolvency at Linz Provincial Court. Assets of around 40,000 euros are offset by liabilities of around 80,000 euros. Five employees and 17 creditors are affected.
Health reasons as the main cause
According to KSV 1870, the cause of the bankruptcy is primarily due to the applicant's illness, which no longer allows the business to continue. In addition, Binder, who took over the bar in November 2018, also had to contend with the changed consumer behavior of customers. Less and less was being consumed, while at the same time staff and operating costs had risen, which could not be fully compensated for by increases in turnover. The insolvency administrator will decide on the intended debt relief by means of a restructuring or payment plan.
"We want to move on as quickly as possible"
The "landlords" of the Dombar, Rinaldo Bortoli and Edi Altendorfer, also want to make contact with a new tenant as soon as possible. However, in an interview with the "Krone", the latter has already put the bar on display in his hotel: "It's a shame that Manu can no longer continue, but you have to understand that. Of course, we want things to continue as quickly as possible and are therefore looking for a new tenant - assuming none of the existing, fantastic crew want to take over."
What does the new person have to bring? "No transfer fee and no investment. He or she should just be passionate about the goal of inspiring people," says Altendorfer.
