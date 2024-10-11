Schlager takes a bow
“Incredibly humane gesture” from Ralf Rangnick
Alexander Schlager had an all-round successful evening in the Austrian national soccer team's 4-0 Nations League win over Kazakhstan. The ÖFB keeper appreciates the fact that Ralf Rangnick called him into the starting eleven.
The 28-year-old goalkeeper played his first international match since March in Linz on Thursday, keeping the Austrian team scoreless for the first time in nine games. His inclusion came as something of a surprise, as Schlager has only been a reserve at Red Bull Salzburg this season.
"Absolutely not a matter of course"
Nevertheless, the Salzburg man was given the nod by team boss Ralf Rangnick. "I really appreciate that and it's absolutely not a matter of course, it wouldn't have been necessary," said Schlager and spoke of an "incredibly humane gesture" from Rangnick and the coaching team. "I know that a lot of trust has been placed in me and I'm trying to give it back."
The past few months have not been easy for Schlager to digest. The keeper would have been Austria's first-choice goalkeeper at the EURO, but injured his knee at the beginning of May while warming up before an away match against Rapid. The next setback followed shortly afterwards: Salzburg brought in German goalkeeper Janis Blaswich and coach Pepijn Lijnders promptly made the player on loan from RB Leipzig not only the first-choice goalkeeper but also captain.
After his recent slip-ups, Salzburg fans were already calling for Schlager's return - and the ÖFB international certainly thinks he has a chance of doing so. The fact that he was used against Kazakhstan "is only an advantage for me and the club," said Schlager. "I'm stepping on the gas and then we'll see what the situation is like when I come back."
Schlager has not resigned himself to being a reserve. "If I stand there now and say I don't want to play, that would send the wrong message. But I also know that I have to present myself in training." In order to remain a topic for the ÖFB selection, Schlager needs playing time. "Of course I know that the most important thing for the team is to play for the club."
Pentz favorite against Norway
His match practice with the national team is likely to be over for this training course at least. Patrick Pentz is very likely to be back in goal against Norway on Sunday. "I don't want to get ahead of the team boss, but I'm assuming that Patrick will play," said Schlager
The goalkeeper was informed on Wednesday that he would play against Kazakhstan. Rangnick justified the decision with Schlager's LASK past - but not only that: "If he hadn't been injured, he would most likely have been in goal at the EURO. He was our clear number one at the time and is now fit again. He has also shown in training that he is back to his old form. What he's missing at the moment is match practice at the club. But that could change again at some point," Rangnick assumed.
Lack of understanding about the Bulls squad
Alluding to Salzburg's heavy defeats against Sparta Prague (0:3), Stade Brest (0:4) and Sturm Graz (0:5), the former Red Bull sporting director once again expressed his incomprehension at Schlager's demotion to the "Bullen". "0:12 goals in the three games would not have been higher even with four or five Austrians and with Alexander Schlager in goal - if not less high," Rangnick explained and also said that Salzburg "certainly need to think about whether the squad planning for this season was really so perfect down to the last detail".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
