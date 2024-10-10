“Stormy” season around Stubenberg am See

An autumnal hike in the region around Stubenberg am See can satisfy several leisure needs at once. On the one hand, those seeking peace and quiet can enjoy the hiking trails that lead through colorful deciduous forests, beautiful orchards and vineyards, and on the other hand, cozy rest stops along the way invite you to take a break. Since autumn is not only hiking time, but also "storm time", this is celebrated in the Apfelland-Stubenbergsee region with the traditional Storm Hiking Day, which takes place on October 12. Info: 03176/88 82.