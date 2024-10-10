Hiking in Styria
“Stormy” season around Stubenberg am See
When it gets cooler and the leaves cover the ground, hikers particularly enjoy the leisurely trails in Eastern Styria, which Elisabeth Zienitzer and Silvia Sarcletti present to us this time - of course, the palatable storm should not be missing!
An autumnal hike in the region around Stubenberg am See can satisfy several leisure needs at once. On the one hand, those seeking peace and quiet can enjoy the hiking trails that lead through colorful deciduous forests, beautiful orchards and vineyards, and on the other hand, cozy rest stops along the way invite you to take a break. Since autumn is not only hiking time, but also "storm time", this is celebrated in the Apfelland-Stubenbergsee region with the traditional Storm Hiking Day, which takes place on October 12. Info: 03176/88 82.
Conclusion: a stormy and calm hike.
We start in Stubenberg and walk slightly uphill past the church and the cemetery. At the crossroads we see the yellow signpost "Buschenschankweg 10".
Shortly before the Hofer Toni wine tavern, we turn right into the forest and follow the hiking trail, which is easy to find thanks to the numerous pink markings (for the storm hiking day). We hike leisurely up and down through wooded areas, past orchards and a few houses.
After around five kilometers, we reach the easternmost point of the hike at Vockenberg. Passing the former Schleiss wine tavern, we hike steadily downhill and reach the Gruber wine tavern via a vineyard.
Data & facts
- Hiking data: 12.6 km/ 390 m elevation gain/ walking time approx. 4 h.
- Requirements: Mix of roads and paths, although the terrain is easy throughout.
- Starting point: Stubenberg am See/center.
- Refreshment stops: Kaffee Stub'n, 0660/1500864, Buschenschank Hofer Toni, 0677/64619799, Buschenschank Gruber, 0664/ 5480163, Buschenschank Haider, 03176/20035, Hofbrauerei Moarpeter, 03176/8546.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
At the bottom of the valley, we pass several ponds and the Schielleiten Federal Sports and Leisure Center until the path leads slightly uphill to the Haider wine tavern and the Moarpeter farm brewery.
We return to Stubenberg via a road with little traffic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
