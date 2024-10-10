Germans want Wanner
Rangnick: “This has absolutely no significance”
On Friday, Germany's U21s will host Bulgaria in the European Championship qualifiers in Regensburg, and those responsible for Austria's national team will also be keeping an eye on the game. For the first time, the DFB squad includes super talent Paul Wanner, who the ÖFB is also fighting for.
Wanner, who is currently enjoying a strong Bundesliga season at Heidenheim and holds both a German and an Austrian passport, has not yet decided which of the two nations he definitely wants to play for.
The U21 is not a criterion: "The call-up has no significance. The decisive factor will be when he wants or has to decide which senior national team he wants to play for," emphasized ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick, who, like sports director Peter Schöttel, continues to hope for the 18-year-old super talent.
The attacking player had already trained with Austria's senior team under Rangnick in November 2022 ahead of the tests against Andorra and Italy, but did not make an appearance. Wanner never tires of emphasizing that he wants to take his time with his decision: "For now, I want to establish myself in the German Bundesliga this season."
"That's completely okay for me"
angnick: "That's absolutely fine with me. At the end of the day, it's also a question of where Paul sees greater opportunities for the next four or five years and the upcoming tournaments to actually play regularly."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.