"When the real estate lobby threatens"
Innsbruck deputy with lascivious dance after threat of legal action
Innsbruck's municipal council received a sharp email threatening legal action if a planned building freeze was approved. Deputy Mayor Elli Mayr (SPÖ) has a clear answer.
Innsbruck's Deputy Mayor Elli Mayr (SPÖ) dances almost lasciviously on Instagram with a cheeky grin. The reason? The Innsbruck municipal councillors were threatened with a lawsuit, as the KPÖ made public. According to a press release: "140 apartments are to be built on the field between Südring and Gerhard-Hauptmann-Straße in the Amras district. On Thursday, the municipal council will vote on a construction freeze to renegotiate the added public value of the large-scale project. The investors UBM and Pema therefore sent an email to all local councillors on Tuesday, including a threat of legal action if the councillors vote in favor of the construction freeze."
"Time to put a stop to concrete gold diggers"
The argument: the building freeze is unconstitutional. It is a disproportionate encroachment on the fundamental right to property. KO Pia Tomedi sharply criticizes: "They are acting as if they own the city. It's high time we put a stop to these concrete gold diggers." The vote on the building ban took place in camera - for legal reasons, as it was said: "Against the background of the threat of criminal consequences for local councillors and the announcement of the assertion of claims for damages against the city, both with the aim of refraining from issuing a building ban ordinance."
They are acting as if they own the city. It's high time we put a stop to these concrete gold diggers.
KO Pia Tomedi (KPÖ)
"When the real estate lobby threatens you with a lawsuit because you implement bold election promises on housing," is written under Mayr's dance, in which she laughingly holds the lawsuit up to the camera. The dance and the laughter speak volumes. You could have guessed beforehand that the building freeze had been decided.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.