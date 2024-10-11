Innsbruck deputy with lascivious dance after threat of legal action

"Time to put a stop to concrete gold diggers"

The argument: the building freeze is unconstitutional. It is a disproportionate encroachment on the fundamental right to property. KO Pia Tomedi sharply criticizes: "They are acting as if they own the city. It's high time we put a stop to these concrete gold diggers." The vote on the building ban took place in camera - for legal reasons, as it was said: "Against the background of the threat of criminal consequences for local councillors and the announcement of the assertion of claims for damages against the city, both with the aim of refraining from issuing a building ban ordinance."