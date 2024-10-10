CR7 also takes a bow
Nadal calls it quits: Emotional words from Federer
The end had been looming, but on Thursday the time had come: tennis superstar Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from professional sport in a video. There are emotional words from his former long-term rival Roger Federer, who retired in 2022.
"What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come," Federer commented on Nadal's video message. "Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible performances in the game we love. It was a great honor!"
It was Federer who last encouraged Nadal to retire. "Time wears on you. In the end, it might also be helpful to make a decision at some point. And then, when it's over, you just relax again and say: Oh, luckily no more training, luckily no more matches," the Swiss said on the sidelines of the Laver Cup in Berlin, which he co-initiated.
Ronaldo: "It was an honor"
Nadal will play his last tournament at the final round of the Davis Cup from November 19 to 24 in Malaga. The tennis superstar's last appearance will also be watched by soccer great Cristiano Ronaldo. "Rafa, you have had an incredible career! Your dedication, your passion and your incredible talent have inspired millions of people around the world," wrote "CR7", who played very successfully for Real Madrid, Nadal's favorite club, via Instagram.
He continued: "It's been an honor to witness your journey and call you a friend - congratulations on your incredible career and enjoy your retirement!" These words can only be echoed ...
Further reactions:
Jannik Sinner (world number one tennis player, Italy):
"This is hard news for the tennis world, but not only the tennis world. (...) I was very lucky to get to know him, also as a person, and he is an incredible person. (...) We saw how good he was as a player, what we young players could learn from him - how he dealt with certain situations, difficult situations on the court. (...) At the same time, he remained humble and didn't change with his success."
Coco Gauff (US Open winner 2023, USA):
"You are wonderful! It was incredible to see your greatness and work ethic and to be able to learn from it. I wish you nothing but the best in your next chapter."
Nick Kyrgios (Wimbledon finalist 2022):
"Rafa, don't resign. I want to play you one last time. We had our differences, but you were a hell of a fighter. Best wishes and good luck for whatever awaits you."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.