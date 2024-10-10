First posters for the election
“Departure!” Styrian FPÖ sets course for deportation
The Styrian FPÖ has now also presented its first wave of posters for the state elections on November 24. The posters not only feature top candidate Mario Kunasek, but also numerous symbolic images, such as an airplane with the words "Radical. Criminal. Take off!".
After its triumph in the national elections with more than 32% of the vote in Styria, the FPÖ is entering the state election campaign with a great deal of self-confidence. State party secretary Stefan Hermann said that, in contrast to the "platitudes" on the election posters of the other parties, the FPÖ was addressing issues "that are burning under the nails of the Styrians".
Head of Communications Philipp Könighofer went into detail about the five motifs for the time being: "Styria remains a car country" addresses both the car industry - currently in crisis - as well as car traffic and road construction: "The lifelines must be maintained and expanded." Specifically, for example, the A9 south of Graz.
FPÖ continues to oppose lead hospital in Ennstal
The slogan with the words "Regional care. Every Styrian counts" is aimed at healthcare policy: "We are against hospital closures," says Könighofer. The FPÖ is against the planned lead hospital in Stainach-Pürgg. In addition, a new overall strategy must be developed for statutory health insurance doctors. On the subject of inflation, which according to the slogans on the posters should be stopped in order to make Styria "affordable and worth living in", Könighofer pointed out various ways in which the provincial government could exert influence - for example on district heating prices.
When it comes to "probably the most important topic, migration", the FPÖ wants to "speak a clear language", which is why the motif with the airplane probably also holds out the prospect of "take-off". "People who do not abide by our rules must be removed from the basic welfare system," explained Könighofer.
The FPÖ is calling for a staff unit in the social welfare department to monitor security in asylum accommodation. In addition, a security advisory board based on the Upper Austrian model should be set up. Another demand is the establishment of a survey service to monitor the allocation of social benefits.
Second wave of posters to follow at the beginning of November
According to Hermann, the first posters will be displayed throughout Styria over the weekend. Among other things, bags of pumpkin seeds will be distributed as campaign gifts. The one million euro upper limit for election campaign costs will be adhered to. The second wave of posters is planned around three weeks before the election.
