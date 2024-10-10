“Departure!” Styrian FPÖ sets course for deportation

FPÖ continues to oppose lead hospital in Ennstal

The slogan with the words "Regional care. Every Styrian counts" is aimed at healthcare policy: "We are against hospital closures," says Könighofer. The FPÖ is against the planned lead hospital in Stainach-Pürgg. In addition, a new overall strategy must be developed for statutory health insurance doctors. On the subject of inflation, which according to the slogans on the posters should be stopped in order to make Styria "affordable and worth living in", Könighofer pointed out various ways in which the provincial government could exert influence - for example on district heating prices.