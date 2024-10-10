Austria vs. Kazakhstan LIVE from 20:45

Two wins against Kazakhstan probably a must

ÖFB's record against the Kazakhs reads well, with two home wins and two away draws so far. However, six points from the two games against the underdogs would appear to be a must after the botched Nations League openers in Slovenia (1-1) and Norway (1-2) if the Austrians want to return to League A as group winners. The runners-up in Group 3 of League B will play a relegation play-off in March for promotion, while the third-placed team will play a relegation play-off to avoid relegation.