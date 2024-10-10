Nations League
Austria vs. Kazakhstan LIVE from 20:45
Third matchday in the Nations League: Austria host underdog Kazakhstan in Linz. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 20:45 - see ticker below.
Click here for the live ticker:
The ÖFB team has not conceded a goal in four matches against Kazakhstan so far. In the two away games in Astana in 2011 and 2012, however, the ÖFB team did not manage more than a 0-0 draw. The Austrians are clear favorites in today's home match. A win would not only be important for their chances of advancing in the Nations League, but could also be significant for their seeding in the World Cup qualifiers.
The Kazakhs have lost five of their last six international matches. Last year, however, they managed six wins in ten games in the European Championship qualifiers. "Kazakhstan are not in the second-highest group in the Nations League for nothing," emphasized ÖFB sports director Peter Schöttel. The Viennese does not expect the team of his former Bundesliga rival Stanislaw Tschertschessow to be purely defensive. "This is not a team that only stands at the back, but one that can also play good soccer."
Two wins against Kazakhstan probably a must
ÖFB's record against the Kazakhs reads well, with two home wins and two away draws so far. However, six points from the two games against the underdogs would appear to be a must after the botched Nations League openers in Slovenia (1-1) and Norway (1-2) if the Austrians want to return to League A as group winners. The runners-up in Group 3 of League B will play a relegation play-off in March for promotion, while the third-placed team will play a relegation play-off to avoid relegation.
The away game in Kazakhstan on November 14 will be a challenge, not least because of the long flight and three-hour time difference. The game will be played in Almaty in the east of the country, and three days later the Austrians will face Slovenia in the group final in Vienna.
Qualifying draw on December 13
All of these matches are not only relevant for the Nations League table, but also for the World Cup qualifying draw. This will take place on December 13. According to previous FIFA information, the eight Nations League quarter-finalists from League A will receive a place in the first draw pot. The four best European teams in the world rankings that do not belong to this group will also form one of the twelve group heads.
