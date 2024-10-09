Win tickets for the satire “Nachtland”

Take part and win

With the "Krone" you now have the chance to attend the preview of the satirical work "Nachtland" on October 23 at the Kammerspiele in der Josefstadt! We are giving away 30x2 tickets for this performance. What's more, 5x2 winners can look forward to an additional highlight. They will get the chance to attend a meet & greet with the cast of "Nachtland". Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is October 17, 09:00.