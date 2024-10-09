In the Josefstadt
Win tickets for the satire “Nachtland”
The Kammerspiele in der Josefstadt is known for its first-class productions and sophisticated entertainment. With the satire "Nachtland", the renowned Kammerspiel in der Josefstadt is now bringing a work by the celebrated playwright Marius von Mayenburg to the stage. With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win 30x2 tickets for the exclusive preview performance on October 23!
An ominous image is at the center of the brilliant satire Nachtland by Marius von Mayenburg, premiering on October 24 at the Kammerspiele der Josefstadt. Marius von Mayenburg explores the questions of whether the separation of work and artist can be unrestricted and to what extent moral principles apply when financial profit is involved.
After the death of their father, siblings Nicola (Martina Ebm) and Philipp (Oliver Rosskopf) find an inconspicuous painting in the attic, signed "A. Hiller." Or could it be "A. Hitler"? In this entertaining, hilarious and never superficial play, Marius von Mayenburg asks himself and the audience important questions about art, history and morality. The British director Ramin Gray has staged plays at the Royal Court Theatre as well as at the Salzburg Festival and the Volkstheater Vienna. Internationally acclaimed, he now presents his first work for the Kammerspiele der Josefstadt in a stage space designed by the multi-award-winning Johannes Schütz.
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to attend the preview of the satirical work "Nachtland" on October 23 at the Kammerspiele in der Josefstadt! We are giving away 30x2 tickets for this performance. What's more, 5x2 winners can look forward to an additional highlight. They will get the chance to attend a meet & greet with the cast of "Nachtland". Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is October 17, 09:00.
