Return of migrants to be accelerated

France announces stricter asylum regulations

More and more countries in Europe are taking a tougher stance. For example, the new French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said at the weekend that he sees the need for asylum applications to be examined in safe third countries outside the EU. In addition, he wants to negotiate agreements with third countries whereby illegal migrants who have demonstrably crossed them or have family ties there can be sent back (even though they are not citizens of the third country). He cites Kazakhstan or Uzbekistan as examples for Afghan citizens. He will nominate a chief negotiator for such agreements in the near future.