Only 1400 employees left at KikaLeiner

Sluggish restructuring of the furniture chain

Following the restructuring process completed in the fall of 2023, KikaLeiner wanted to get out of the red in the 2023/24 financial year (as of the end of September). According to Oberösterreichische Nachrichten (OÖN), the furniture chain remained in the red from October 2023 to September 2024. "We are increasing sales slightly every month, but the economic environment does not allow for more at the moment," said kikaLeiner manager Volker Hornsteiner.