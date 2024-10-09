Scandal at Aich/Dob
Bad news! Coach deletes Instagram account
Taken out of circulation! That was Aich/Dob's volleyball coach Lucio Oro. After his outburst in the league match against Waldviertel last weekend, he is suspended for at least one match and the association is still discussing further punishments. Because volleyball fans on Instagram were also enraged by the Brazilian's behavior, he promptly deleted his account. He will have a new assistant coach for the first leg of the CEV Cup qualifying round against Lausanne this Wednesday (19).
The scandal involving coach Lucio Oro is omnipresent at Aich/Dob ahead of today's first leg of the CEV Cup qualifying round against Lausanne. The hot-blooded Brazilian stormed over to the other side of the court during the 3:2 win against Waldviertel in the league opener and got into a scuffle and a shouting match with the opposing players. Which is of course an absolute no-go in volleyball.
Association discusses further penalties
The league handed the coaching volcano and Waldviertel blocker Kornel Kowaleski an automatic one-match ban - but the association is still discussing further punishments. "Of course we will also address this internally and punish him - but dismissal is not an issue. We want to put this behind us, we have enough other things to worry about," says boss Martin Micheu.
The Brazilian himself, who had already had heated discussions with his opponents in last year's quarter-final against Graz, apologized for his outburst: "There's no justification for my behaviour. I accept the punishment and will work on myself, it can't happen again." Because he was constantly receiving nasty messages from volleyball fans, the 2.01-metre tall giant even deleted his Instagram account. A post from the German Volleyball Bundesliga also called for his dismissal.
Santana and Camino as key players
On Wednesday against the Swiss, he will be joined by Aich's former captain Manuel Steiner as interim co-coach. Not because of current events - this had been planned for the European Cup for some time. Nobody knows how good Lausanne really are. "Our attacker Yamamoto played against them. But like us, they have rebuilt the team - we can beat them with a good performance," says Micheu. "If we perform as disastrously as we did against Waldviertel, it won't be enough." Whereby Santana (26 points) and Camino (24), the two planned key players, have already made their presence felt. In this way, Aich wants to get a good starting position for the second leg next Wednesday at the Swiss.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.