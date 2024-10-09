Bad news! Coach deletes Instagram account

Santana and Camino as key players

On Wednesday against the Swiss, he will be joined by Aich's former captain Manuel Steiner as interim co-coach. Not because of current events - this had been planned for the European Cup for some time. Nobody knows how good Lausanne really are. "Our attacker Yamamoto played against them. But like us, they have rebuilt the team - we can beat them with a good performance," says Micheu. "If we perform as disastrously as we did against Waldviertel, it won't be enough." Whereby Santana (26 points) and Camino (24), the two planned key players, have already made their presence felt. In this way, Aich wants to get a good starting position for the second leg next Wednesday at the Swiss.