High school student regrets “eco-vandalism” in herb garden

Mayor wants to be lenient

Particularly touching: the destructive fury did not even stop at the Center for Traditional European Medicine (TEM). This had been "desecrated" in the slipstream of the flood by breaking off a fairy's hand and feet. However, following an appeal in the "Krone" newspaper by the head of the village, who, in a gesture of mayoral benevolence, promised impunity without the need to report the crime to the police, the perpetrator was asked to come forward. The pupil phoned the local authority, asked to speak to the mayor and confessed his misdeed, promising to make amends for the damage caused.