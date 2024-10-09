After the "Krone" report
High school student regrets “eco-vandalism” in herb garden
The act was senseless, but remorse has come late: following a "Krone" report about vandalism in a Pialchtal herb garden, the perpetrator has now come forward. After all, the high school student now wants to do penance after "the nonsense".
There was great consternation, but also anger, after a local resident raised the alarm about the heartless destruction in the Pielachtal natural paradise. "A lot has been destroyed, especially in terms of ideas. Because other young people and many volunteers have put a lot of heart and soul into the loving design and planting of our award-winning herb paradise," Mayor Michael Strasser also expressed his dismay to the "Krone" newspaper.
Mayor wants to be lenient
Particularly touching: the destructive fury did not even stop at the Center for Traditional European Medicine (TEM). This had been "desecrated" in the slipstream of the flood by breaking off a fairy's hand and feet. However, following an appeal in the "Krone" newspaper by the head of the village, who, in a gesture of mayoral benevolence, promised impunity without the need to report the crime to the police, the perpetrator was asked to come forward. The pupil phoned the local authority, asked to speak to the mayor and confessed his misdeed, promising to make amends for the damage caused.
Strasser initially left open whether there were and are accomplices. In any case, the SPÖ politician met the ringleader of the common garden attack. If the suspect is serious about actively dealing with the hooliganism, Strasser wants to let the matter rest. Especially as the perpetrator who turned himself in freely admitted that he had done "some nonsense". The non-resident grammar school pupil sincerely promised that he would "never do anything like that again".
