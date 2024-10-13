Strength training activates the “waste disposal” in the body

New insights into the "garbage disposal"

The research team has now shown that BAG3 in the muscles is activated by strength training. This is important for cellular waste removal, because Only BAG3 efficiently binds damaged cell components and drives membrane sheathing. An active waste disposal system, in turn, is essential in order to maintain the muscles in the long term. "Impairment of the BAG3 system does indeed lead to rapidly progressive muscle weakness in children and to heart failure, one of the most common causes of death in western industrialized nations," explains Prof. Dr. Jörg Höhfeld from the Institute of Cell Biology at the University of Bonn.