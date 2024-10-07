“She was afraid of the hospital”

Questionable notes and camera

The child's father also testified that he had heard his ex tell her mother to "destroy notes" after the birth. He even told the police that she should "make everything disappear". However, he did not know exactly what was meant by this. The mother said on the witness stand that she knew nothing about it, only that her daughter had asked her to clean up the apartment after the birth. She had not seen or put away a camera in the bathroom. "I already had it in my bag for the hospital," the accused interjected. And during a phone call shortly before the birth, her mother had not noticed that the baby was already on the way. Three quarters of an hour later, it was there.