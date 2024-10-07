Thriller at the notary
The Lugner widow has been fighting for her inheritance for hours
The day has come, Richard Lugner's will will be read out today: The "Krone" is on site, reporting continuously on the latest developments in the family drama.
The notary in the 19th district, the district where the late master builder Richard Lugner lived with his wife Simone in his Döbling villa during his lifetime, will finally read the will today. "Finally", as the family has been at loggerheads and split into two parties: On the one side, according to insiders, ex-wife Christina "Mausi" Lugner wants to pull the strings together with daughter Jaqueline, leaving no good hair on widow Simone's head.
Now the reading of the will should finally bring clarity and show whether Simone can stay in her home, what she and the other family members are entitled to and, above all, how things should continue with "Mörtel's" beloved Lugner City in the 15th district ...
As we all know, Simone has already had to vacate her desk there - although she is still employed but on leave until mid-November, her employment will then end for good. Up to now, she is said to have earned a whopping 8,000 euros gross as managing director, a source of income she will then also miss out on. The outcome of today's hearing will therefore certainly be drastic for many of those involved!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
