WOMEN BUNDESLIGA
Bergheim ladies fight for historic point
A huge surprise in the Women's Bundesliga: FC Bergheim defied the serial champions St. Pölten at home with a 0-0 draw of the more sensational kind and thus celebrated the first point win in the club's history against the serial champions.
Right from the start, St. Pölten made it clear why they have been the dominant force in Austrian women's soccer in recent years. With quick combinations and precise passing, they pinned Bergheim back in their own half and were always dangerous in front of goal. But Bergheim defended with heart and discipline. Most of the serial champions' attacks were defused with combined efforts - the rest ended with the outstanding goalkeeper Michaela Fischer.
"We defended together and never gave up. It was important that every player played their part to secure this result," emphasized Bergheim coach Alexander Schriebl. Bergheim showed tremendous footwork in the center in particular and did not allow itself to be rattled by the champions' constant attacks.
Michaela Fischer was the necessary back-up.
Bergheim-Trainer Alexander Schriebl
Faith grows after the break
After the break, the home team's belief grew that they could not only somehow see the game out, but perhaps even spring a surprise. St. Pölten increasingly lost control and gradually appeared less determined in their finishing. Bergheim were able to break free and had a few counter-attacking chances, which they were unable to convert into goals but which boosted the team's confidence. "In the second half, we saw that St. Pölten are not infallible. We fought our way into the game better and better and realized that we could get something," continued Schriebl. The fact that Bergheim almost went toe-to-toe at the end showed how much the team excelled on the day. In the end, the teams drew a well-deserved 0:0. It was the first point loss for the "Wolves" since the beginning of May.
Historic point win
The goalless draw against the home favorites is not only a great sporting success for the ladies of Schriebl, but also a historic milestone. Never before had the club managed to pick up points against the record champions. "This point means a lot to us. St. Pölten is the strongest team in the league, and they showed us that again today. But the fact that we still held out makes us incredibly proud," said the delighted coach after the match. Despite the joy of the draw, the coach remains grounded: "We have to stay grounded. This point gives us a boost, but the season is long and we haven't achieved anything yet."
Respect for us is growing enormously right now!
Bergheim-Coach Alexander Schriebl
Team spirit as the key to success
A decisive factor for the result was the strong team spirit. Schriebl emphasized how important team spirit was in this difficult game: "Every player gave their all today and that was the key. We had to make some last-minute personnel changes, but the new players did a great job. It shows that we work as a team, even if we don't always have all our regular players." Bergheim did indeed have to make some changes before the game due to illness and injury. However, the players who came into the starting eleven at short notice slotted seamlessly into the team and played their part in the strong defensive performance. "Our match plan was to make the game intense and put St. Pölten under pressure. We implemented that very well as a team," explained Schriebl.
More than just a draw
Bergheim were delighted after the final whistle, but Schriebl and his team remain focused: "This point gives us a lot of strength, but we must not forget that every season can be unpredictable. Every point is important and we have to keep working hard". Many of the players will continue their careers straight away: Sara Grabovac, Alessia Pamminger and Julia Grünwald from the Future Team (who lost 4:0 to St. Pölten's farm team) will be in action for the U17 national team in the coming days. Nevertheless, this historic point win for Bergheim is a success that gives the team confidence for the upcoming tasks. Schriebl summed it up aptly: "It was hard work, like a marathon where you have to overcome small hurdles again and again. But the feeling afterwards is indescribable." Even if it was only a draw, this match will go down as a milestone in the history of FC Bergheim! Thomas Schaier
Women's Bundesliga: Sturm Graz - Altach 1:0 (0:0), Blau-Weiß Linz / Kleinmünchen - Austria Wien 1:4 (0:2), Lustenau / Dornbirn - Neulengbach 1:1 (0:0), Bergheim - St. Pölten 0:0, LASK - Vienna FC 3:2 (1:0).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
