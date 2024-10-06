Bergheim ladies fight for historic point

More than just a draw

Bergheim were delighted after the final whistle, but Schriebl and his team remain focused: "This point gives us a lot of strength, but we must not forget that every season can be unpredictable. Every point is important and we have to keep working hard". Many of the players will continue their careers straight away: Sara Grabovac, Alessia Pamminger and Julia Grünwald from the Future Team (who lost 4:0 to St. Pölten's farm team) will be in action for the U17 national team in the coming days. Nevertheless, this historic point win for Bergheim is a success that gives the team confidence for the upcoming tasks. Schriebl summed it up aptly: "It was hard work, like a marathon where you have to overcome small hurdles again and again. But the feeling afterwards is indescribable." Even if it was only a draw, this match will go down as a milestone in the history of FC Bergheim! Thomas Schaier