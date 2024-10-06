Sobotka: “You can’t govern with Kickl!”

You were always a very eloquent politician who often played the bruiser. Why did you enjoy doing the things that many in the ÖVP were too embarrassed to do?

I think that every head of government or governor needs someone in the government or in the party who formulates things that the boss cannot formulate in this way. I took on this role for Erwin Pröll in the Lower Austrian state government. As his right-hand man, I also had to do some unpleasant things. But I did that out of conviction. The top representative must be able to rely on the team working and that someone will also tackle unpleasant things. That only works if you are convinced that it is worth standing up for that person. I had this feeling with Erwin Pröll, with Sebastian Kurz and now also with Karl Nehammer. Conversely, I didn't have the feeling with Reinhold Mitterlehner that he meant well by the ÖVP.