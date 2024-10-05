Pensioner tied up
Perpetrators of Vienna home invasion still on the run
The two men who attacked an 84-year-old woman in her apartment in Vienna-Floridsdorf on Thursday evening are still on the run. The victim is still in shock and has not yet been questioned.
As reported, a perpetrator knocked on the pensioner's door at around 8pm on Thursday and engaged her in conversation. He wanted to know if there was still an apartment available in the house. Suddenly, the other man, who had been in the stairwell, appeared, covered the 84-year-old's mouth and forced her into the apartment.
According to the police, the two men tied up the woman's arms and legs and covered her eyes and mouth with a cloth. They then locked the pensioner in her bathroom. Meanwhile, the perpetrators took jewelry and cash and fled, according to police spokesman Mattias Schuster.
Tip: Keep calm and follow instructions
The victim was eventually able to free herself and alerted the police. The woman suffered abrasions to her face and was first treated by the Vienna Emergency Medical Services. As she is still in shock, she has not yet been interviewed. The Vienna State Criminal Police Office is investigating.
The protection of life and health has priority over material assets.
Wiener Polizei
In the event of a home invasion, the police advise people to remain calm and follow the instructions of the perpetrators. "Hand over the money or items demanded slowly and calmly. The protection of life and health has priority over material assets." It is important to remember the characteristics and descriptions of the criminals. This supports the manhunt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.