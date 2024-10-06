Rotten meat & Co.
Food inspectors now under scrutiny themselves
Once again, the city's food inspectors are in the spotlight - but not as saviors from rotten meat or epidemic rice. This time they themselves were under scrutiny by the Court of Audit. Did the hygiene police slip up?
When the food inspection staff turn up, the number of beads of sweat on the foreheads of the staff in most restaurant kitchens increases dramatically. They have a reputation as meticulous sleuths - and that's a good thing. After all, the health of the Viennese population is at stake. However, when the market office's hygiene police actually turn up once a day during opening hours, it is usually too late for flimsy explanations. This is because the inspectors' work usually begins outside normal opening hours:
Working hours in the early hours of the morning
The working day begins while the city is still asleep. A small market stall in the heart of Vienna is the first destination. Not only is the freshness of the goods on offer checked here, but also whether the hygiene regulations are meticulously observed. But that's just the beginning - the inspectors are deployed everywhere from snack stands and canteen kitchens to supermarkets and hospitals. Every day, around the clock. "Our food inspectors are the silent force in the background that ensures that everyone in Vienna can eat and drink with peace of mind," says Andreas Kutheil, Director of the Market Office. "Whether it's ice cubes, fresh salads or drinking water - there are no concerns in Vienna because we inspect."
Hundreds of inspections per day
Last year, 78 state-certified food inspectors carried out a total of 26,111 checks in 18,158 businesses. What sounds like routine work is in fact a highly specialized activity. This is because every inspection in Vienna is based on a risk-based approach. This means that particularly high-risk businesses - such as canteen kitchens in hospitals or producers of fresh produce - are scrutinized more frequently. However, there are always black sheep. They are sometimes hit with heavy fines.
The unit's reputation precedes it
The figures speak for themselves: 650 high-risk businesses were inspected last year alone. Around five percent of the food had to be rejected and withdrawn from circulation - an impressively low rate that shows how well prepared the businesses in Vienna are for the strict controls. "The companies know that we are coming. And they know that they can't afford to be careless," emphasizes Kutheil.
Our food inspectors are the silent force in the background that ensures that everyone in Vienna can eat and drink with peace of mind. Whether it's ice cubes, fresh salads or drinking water.
Andreas Kutheil, Direktor des Marktamts
Bild: feelimage/Matern
Merciless city audit office
The food inspectors themselves cannot afford to be negligent in their work either. The City Court of Audit has now verified that everything was done properly. The auditors meticulously list everything on 44 pages and then come to the rare conclusion: "The inspection frequencies specified by the information system were largely adhered to. Comprehensible reasons were provided for any deviations. The audit of the random samples did not reveal any potential for improvement, which is why no recommendations had to be made." Kutheil: "There are things you can rely on in Vienna - and one of them is that our food is safe. But the work doesn't stop there. The inspections should remain as rigorous and efficient in the future - for everyone's safety."
Some cases also make it into the headlines
Thanks to the Market Office's relentless inspections, some black sheep have been taken out of circulation - and that doesn't necessarily mean rotten mutton. The biggest successes of the past few months:
- Self-eating crabs: By chance, the market office discovered live crabs vegetating between dirty sheets in a massage parlor on Wieden last September. An even more shocking picture presented itself outside the door in the van - 600 kilos of half-dead crabs, mussels without water and lobsters, squeezed between half-thawed shrimps and fish, many with their limbs gnawed off. Despite the obvious cruelty to animals, the transport regulations for invertebrates are vague, so that in the end only rotten frozen goods were disposed of.
- The mega toxic cocktail: In the port of Vienna, the population narrowly escaped a catastrophe. 96 tons of rice from India, which appeared to be supposedly flawless despite an official laboratory report, were revealed to be highly contaminated by the Vienna market office. The chemical analysis revealed a dangerous "toxic cocktail" of pesticides, the individual components of which are already banned in Europe. Experts were shocked by the extent of the contamination. The cargo, which would have been enough for around one million meals, was immediately withdrawn from circulation.
- Bum bombers on four wheels: Just a few weeks ago, the police and the market authority discovered a completely overloaded truck transporting 300 kilograms of food - including prawns, spring rolls, duck and chicken - without sufficient refrigeration. Particularly alarming: the chicken meat reached a dangerous temperature of 13.3 degrees. The frozen products, such as dumplings, were also well above the permitted temperature limit. Due to the massive violations, all food was disposed of immediately.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.