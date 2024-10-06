Food inspectors now under scrutiny themselves

Merciless city audit office

The food inspectors themselves cannot afford to be negligent in their work either. The City Court of Audit has now verified that everything was done properly. The auditors meticulously list everything on 44 pages and then come to the rare conclusion: "The inspection frequencies specified by the information system were largely adhered to. Comprehensible reasons were provided for any deviations. The audit of the random samples did not reveal any potential for improvement, which is why no recommendations had to be made." Kutheil: "There are things you can rely on in Vienna - and one of them is that our food is safe. But the work doesn't stop there. The inspections should remain as rigorous and efficient in the future - for everyone's safety."