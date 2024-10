Difficult relationship between Kickl and Van der Bellen

The smiling faces and friendly words at the beginning of their meeting do not hide the fact that the relationship between the Federal President and the blue frontman is a rather difficult one. The rift between the two occurred in 2019. The Federal President dismissed Kickl - at the request of then Chancellor Sebastian Kurz - as Minister of the Interior. Never before had a minister been removed from office in the Second Republic.