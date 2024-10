ÖVP senior Pühringer: “Election was probably a wake-up call”

"Krone": When you think back to your active time, what was different? Why have there been such major shifts in the political structure?

Josef Pühringer: The challenges have become greater. The last five years in particular have been absolutely challenging times - from the pandemic and the war to inflation and gas prices. None of this is usual in normal political times. On top of that, of course, the ÖVP has also had to deal with the affair, which was anything but helpful and led to a loss of confidence.