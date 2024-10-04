YouTube, TikTok & Co.
Recommendation algorithms in the sights of the EU Commission
The European Union is taking a closer look at the recommendation algorithms of large online platforms. To this end, it has requested information from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat, the EU Commission announced on Wednesday.
The main focus is on the role of the companies in potentially influencing public opinion, risks to the mental health of users and the protection of minors.
The inquiries "also concern the measures taken by the platforms to reduce the potential influence of their recommendation systems on the dissemination of illegal content, such as the promotion of illegal drugs and hate speech."
Time until November 15
Companies have until November 15 to provide the requested information. If they fail to do so, the EU will discuss the consequences, which may include fines.
The requests are being made on the basis of the Digital Services Act (DSA). Among other things, this law obliges online companies to take stronger action against hate and hate speech on the internet. It also prohibits so-called "dark patterns", manipulative practices that keep customers on the platforms or encourage them to make purchases.
Violations can result in penalties of up to six percent of annual global turnover. The EU has already initiated proceedings against Facebook parent company Meta and TikTok for non-compliance with the DSA.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
