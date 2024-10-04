Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

YouTube, TikTok &amp; Co.

Recommendation algorithms in the sights of the EU Commission

Nachrichten
04.10.2024 09:08

The European Union is taking a closer look at the recommendation algorithms of large online platforms. To this end, it has requested information from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat, the EU Commission announced on Wednesday.

0 Kommentare

The main focus is on the role of the companies in potentially influencing public opinion, risks to the mental health of users and the protection of minors.

The inquiries "also concern the measures taken by the platforms to reduce the potential influence of their recommendation systems on the dissemination of illegal content, such as the promotion of illegal drugs and hate speech."

Time until November 15
Companies have until November 15 to provide the requested information. If they fail to do so, the EU will discuss the consequences, which may include fines.

The requests are being made on the basis of the Digital Services Act (DSA). Among other things, this law obliges online companies to take stronger action against hate and hate speech on the internet. It also prohibits so-called "dark patterns", manipulative practices that keep customers on the platforms or encourage them to make purchases.

Violations can result in penalties of up to six percent of annual global turnover. The EU has already initiated proceedings against Facebook parent company Meta and TikTok for non-compliance with the DSA.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf