Javelin thrower Hudson is Sportswoman of the Year!

"Life is not about being good at the Olympics!"

Despite being in top form, things can turn out differently, as she found out in Paris in midsummer at the Olympic Games. In 20th place in qualifying, Hudson missed out on a place in the final of the top twelve. "My life is not about doing well at the Olympics. Of course that's the goal, but if I don't, I'm not half a person, I'm still a whole person," she tried to console herself.