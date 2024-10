Winter is sending out its vanguard again!

Friday, October 4, is likely to be rather uncomfortable if the meteorologists' predictions come true. "The snow line will drop to 1300 meters, but the flakes could fall as low as 1100 meters," says weather expert Alexander Ohms from GeoSphere Austria. At lower altitudes, rain is forecast across the board. "It will come from the south during the night, spread across the whole country and continue during the day", explains the expert. Overall, it will be quite cool. "Night-time temperatures will be around 6 to 9 degrees, reaching a maximum of 8 to 11 degrees during the day." Ohms is expecting 10 to 20 liters of precipitation per square meter, in the Salzkammergut it could be up to 30 liters.