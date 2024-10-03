Mysterious series of bombs: police hunt serial offenders

Hundreds of commuters were affected in Salzburg, thousands on more than 50 trains from all directions. Train services had to be suspended. Trains that would have gone to Salzburg were stopped at stations. Due to the large number of people on the station forecourt, bus services at the station were also disrupted during the evacuation. The police searched the entire area, but after around two and a half hours they were able to breathe a sigh of relief and lift the lockdown.