After 6 major operations
Mysterious series of bombs: police hunt serial offenders
Six alerts within four days: a series of bomb threats is currently keeping the police busy. The effort involved is enormous, as the worst must be assumed each time. The police now suspect that all cases involve the same perpetrator. There is now also a bomb alert at Bregenz train station on Thursday - the station has been evacuated.
Graz, Linz, Salzburg, Klagenfurt, St. Pölten and now also in Bregenz - police have been on constant duty at train stations in many parts of Austria for days. The pattern is always the same: A threat is received by the provincial police headquarters of the respective province that explosive devices have been planted at train stations - all sent by email.
On Thursday afternoon, the train station in Bregenz was also cordoned off on a large scale. The police are once again on a large-scale operation and are checking the situation on site. No trains are currently running in Bregenz.
Probably the same perpetrator at work
Based on the content of the letter, the police now assume that the same author was at work in all cases, according to the Lower Austria police. If arrested, the author of the threats could face several years' imprisonment - an interlinked investigation is underway.
And for good reason: the bomb threats are not only causing fear among the population; the cost of the extensive police operations is expected to run into five figures.
Police warn: this is no trivial offense
The investigation is now largely being carried out by the Provincial Offices for State Security and Counter-Extremism (LSE) in conjunction with the Directorate for State Security and Intelligence (DSN). For the time being, the criminal law basis was dangerous threats and compulsion to land (threats to commit crimes dangerous to the public, editor's note). For tactical investigative reasons, details have so far been sparse.
The bomb threats can by no means be regarded as a trivial offense, warns the Lower Austria Provincial Police Directorate. According to police spokesman Johann Baumschlager, the author could be charged with making a dangerous threat (with a sentence of up to one year's imprisonment) or with coercion of land (up to three years' imprisonment).
"Evacuate all people on site now"
The series began in the Styrian capital of Graz. According to police spokesman Heimo Kohlbacher, the police received an email on Monday afternoon stating that explosive devices would go off at the main railway station. "We don't know whether the situation is serious," Kohlbacher told the "Krone" newspaper on Monday. "But we are now evacuating everyone in the area."
At 9.20 p.m., the police finally gave the all-clear: "The search is over. No suspicious or dangerous objects have been seized. The closures have been lifted," wrote the executive on Platform X. Shortly afterwards, train services and access were reopened. For the time being, the Styrian police have no new information on the bomb threat against Graz Central Station.
All-clear in Linz after two hours
Sending the message to the police by e-mail was also the case in all other incidents. At midday on Tuesday, Linz Central Station was cleared and closed. Passengers who were initially still on the station premises read the warning on digital displays: "Alarm. Please leave the building immediately." After two hours, the police gave the all-clear.
The large-scale operation had serious consequences for the busy afternoon traffic, and Linzers had to prepare for considerable delays in the city center and especially around the station.
Effects across the national border
Salzburg main station was affected late on Wednesday afternoon. After the mail was received shortly before 4.00 pm, the station was completely closed. Train services were suspended, which had repercussions beyond the provincial border.
Hundreds of commuters were affected in Salzburg, thousands on more than 50 trains from all directions. Train services had to be suspended. Trains that would have gone to Salzburg were stopped at stations. Due to the large number of people on the station forecourt, bus services at the station were also disrupted during the evacuation. The police searched the entire area, but after around two and a half hours they were able to breathe a sigh of relief and lift the lockdown.
Bomb threat by email in Klagenfurt
Klagenfurt Central Station was also evacuated on Wednesday after a threatening email was received by the Carinthia Provincial Police Headquarters at around 9.00 pm. "For security reasons, in consultation with the ÖBB security coordinator, the station was evacuated and rail traffic was temporarily suspended," said the police in Klagenfurt.
The bomb threat kept around 30 police officers on their toes - several patrols and service dog handlers searched the main station for the alleged explosive devices, while traffic was diverted over a large area. "The entire area was thoroughly searched, but no suspicious objects were found," reported the police.
One hour of no train service in St. Pölten
The situation was similar in St. Pölten late on Wednesday evening. Due to the closure of the station, there was no train service for around an hour. Around 50 people who had been in the area were removed from the danger zone. The area was cleared again at 11.15 pm.
"Vague" threat against airport
In Lower Austria, it became known on Thursday that a threat had also been made against Vienna Airport in Schwechat at around 11.00 pm on Wednesday. This was sent to the airport via the contact form.
The message was "very vague" and provided "very little information", said police spokesman Baumschlager on request. A report has been made and detectives from the Schwechat municipal police are working to identify the perpetrator. "However, we do not believe that the sender actually poses a threat", Baumschlager stated. A connection with the bomb threats against the railroad stations has also been ruled out "with a probability bordering on certainty".
Cost of several tens of thousands of euros
Such elaborate police operations are expensive. A bomb threat can fulfill various criteria, such as a dangerous threat. The number of people threatened is decisive here: if the number of people is smaller, this constitutes a dangerous threat, which can be punished with up to three years' imprisonment.
However, if the general public or a larger group is threatened, the offense of coercion of land applies, which is punishable by six months to five years. If this threatens the death of several people, the penalty can even be up to ten years.
Operations with sniffer dogs and bomb detection and defusing equipment can cost several tens of thousands of euros, depending on the effort involved.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.