Designer clothing paid for with corona funding

Freak-out in the dock

And when asked about purchases from designer brands, the first defendant told the police: "Is a club not allowed to shop at Karl Lagerfeld? Do you have to go naked on the street if you work for clubs?" He continued this line at the start of the trial. "We live in a free state! I'm allowed to speak!" he bleated at Ms. Rat, for example, when she asked him not to interrupt her.