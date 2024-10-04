Increase of 8 percent
More than 50,000 people already looking for a job in Lower Austria
The weak economy is causing unemployment in Lower Austria to rise - for 17 months in a row already! Which sectors are shedding the most employees, which sectors still offer job opportunities and in which regions of the state the AMS is most challenged.
There is no sign of any easing on the domestic labor market. On the contrary: the number of people registered as unemployed has now risen to 40,412. If you include those who are currently on AMS training courses, there are already 50,046 people in Lower Austria looking for a job - 8 percent more than a year ago.
All age groups are struggling
All age groups are affected by rising unemployment, but especially young people up to the age of 24. Unemployment in this segment rose by 10 percent year-on-year. Among the over-50s, the increase in the number of unemployed in the same period was still 5.8 percent.
Where the jobs are being lost
The biggest job losses in recent months have been in the construction and catering sectors, where 15.2 and 12.9 percent more people respectively are now registered with the Public Employment Service than in September last year. Many jobs were also lost in the retail sector, where the number of job seekers rose by more than 10 percent.
Employees desperately sought after
However, there are also areas in which workers are in demand: The demand for employees in public administration, for example, has risen by a whopping 37.5 percent compared to the fall of last year. The transport/warehousing sector also currently has 24.6 percent more vacancies than a year ago.
AMS has a lot to do everywhere
First of all: the number of unemployed people has risen throughout the country. No district in Lower Austria currently has a minus in front of the number of job seekers. The highest increase in the number of unemployed is recorded in the district of Melk with a plus of 21.6 percent, followed by the regions of Mistelbach (+15.8 percent) and St. Pölten (+14.8 percent). The lowest figures in these statistics are reported for the districts of Baden (+1.6 percent), Waidhofen an der Thaya (+2.6 percent) and Tulln (+2.7 percent).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
