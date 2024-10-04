More than 50,000 people already looking for a job in Lower Austria

AMS has a lot to do everywhere

First of all: the number of unemployed people has risen throughout the country. No district in Lower Austria currently has a minus in front of the number of job seekers. The highest increase in the number of unemployed is recorded in the district of Melk with a plus of 21.6 percent, followed by the regions of Mistelbach (+15.8 percent) and St. Pölten (+14.8 percent). The lowest figures in these statistics are reported for the districts of Baden (+1.6 percent), Waidhofen an der Thaya (+2.6 percent) and Tulln (+2.7 percent).