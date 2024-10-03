Chilled! Half marathon without Julia Mayer

"It's no shame!"

However, the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, which Julia is aiming for and for which an extremely high direct qualification time of 2:23:30 is required, is not a decisive goal for Vermeulen. "If I don't run this strong time, it's no shame," Julia Mayer sums it up. And it is. On the contrary: if she can run anything like her top-class record of 2:26:43 again, it would be great. She could qualify for the World Championships anyway with a good half marathon and a strong spring marathon on the "Road to Tokyo". Just don't rush it. Only health counts.