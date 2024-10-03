Vorteilswelt
State Championships

Chilled! Half marathon without Julia Mayer

Nachrichten
03.10.2024 14:15

What a pity! Austria's marathon record holder Julia Mayer has to miss her planned start at the national half marathon championships in Salzburg on Sunday for health reasons. 

She has been suffering from a persistent cold for a week and a half, which has also set her back considerably in training. That's why she prefers to skip Salzburg. "I'm not going to try anything with the crowbar."

Valencia also wobbles
This also means that her important test for the planned marathon start in Valencia on December 1st will fall through. The DSG athlete makes no secret of the fact that this race over the classic 42.195 km is now also in doubt for her. But: "I'm not putting any pressure on myself, just wait and see! I've had a very good year and I'll take my time and see how it goes. It's not dramatic."

The next goal is to build up well for an upcoming marathon. Her coach Vincent Vermeulen naturally agrees. After Julia Mayer's successful Olympic race, he has already set long-term goals. For him, the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles are the most important.

"It's no shame!"
 However, the 2025 World Championships in Tokyo, which Julia is aiming for and for which an extremely high direct qualification time of 2:23:30 is required, is not a decisive goal for Vermeulen. "If I don't run this strong time, it's no shame," Julia Mayer sums it up. And it is. On the contrary: if she can run anything like her top-class record of 2:26:43 again, it would be great. She could qualify for the World Championships anyway with a good half marathon and a strong spring marathon on the "Road to Tokyo". Just don't rush it. Only health counts.

Voja to take part on Sunday
Andreas Vojta, who like Julia Mayer won the national championship in the 10 km road race in Tattendorf, confirmed his participation in the half marathon championship on Sunday. He is aiming for a "brisk pace". For him, this race is another important step towards his start at the Valencia Marathon.

