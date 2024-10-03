Up to now, the strongest party has provided him

FPÖ leader Jörg Haider becomes governor

Similar constellations, where the strongest party did not win, have already occurred several times in the federal states. In Carinthia, the SPÖ came out empty-handed twice as the first-placed party. After the 1989 state election, the leader of the second strongest FPÖ, Jörg Haider, snatched the state governor's seat with the help of the ÖVP. Two years later, Haider was voted out of office by a vote of no confidence by the SPÖ and ÖVP due to his comments about the "proper employment policy" during the Nazi era. His successor was Christof Zernatto from the ÖVP. After the 1994 election, the SPÖ (37.37), which came first again, and the ÖVP (23.79), which came third, agreed to re-elect Zernatto - the only governor in Carinthia to be appointed by the ÖVP to date.