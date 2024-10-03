Alpine skiing: Sölden and Gurgl plan Ötztal double

Alternative fuel for snow groomers

The key points include waste avoidance and separation through innovative concepts, the use of alternative fuels in bus operations and slope preparation, the operation of cable cars using sustainable electricity and a focus on regional products for catering. In addition, the ÖSV wants to enable free travel on public transport throughout the entire province; detailed discussions are still taking place. Around 40,000 tickets for the World Championships had already been sold by the beginning of October. "The aim is for us to see the first World Cup that is sold out every day," said Scherer.