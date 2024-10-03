Kick-off in November?
Alpine skiing: Sölden and Gurgl plan Ötztal double
The chances of fantastic winter pictures are excellent this time. There is already enough snow on the Rettenbach glacier above Sölden to celebrate the Ski World Cup opening on October 26/27. The much-discussed postponement of the opening into November is something the organizers can imagine for the future. Just like an Ötztal double with the neighboring village of Obergurgl.
"We are willing to move closer together, it makes sense," reported Alban Scheiber, head of the organizing committee in Gurgl, about talks with Sölden and the ÖSV. "But it won't happen that quickly, maybe the year after next." As is well known, calendar planning is the responsibility of the FIS.
Women also compete in Gurgl
In the upcoming season, the entire World Cup squad will travel twice to the rear Ötztal. After Sölden, where a giant slalom is traditionally held for both men and women, both genders will return to the Tyrolean valley on November 23 and 24 after a trip to Lapland (Levi). After the successful Gurgl premiere with a men's slalom last year, the event has been expanded to include a women's slalom.
"There is no better advertising," said Philipp Falkner, authorized signatory at Bergbahnen Sölden, at a media event in Vienna. In the discussion about the date of the event, Sölden continues to claim the opening for itself. "If we remain the start, the flagship, we are certainly prepared to move back a week - if the FIS plays along." He announced talks during the Sölden World Cup week.
The sustainable use of existing infrastructure earned Gurgl 2023 the accolade of being one of the most environmentally friendly sporting events in Austria. The fact that this event of all places was chosen as the target for a climate protest was met with incomprehension at the time. "A year ago, the climate stickers challenged us and caught us a little on the wrong foot," said ÖSV President Roswitha Stadlober. For the association, however, the campaign was also the impetus for a task force process, which was completed in the summer.
Sustainability is a top priority at the 2025 World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm. The event from February 4 to 16 will be held as a "Green Event", with the province of Salzburg backing the certification in this case. The additional financial outlay for this is a seven-figure sum, revealed ÖSV Managing Director Christian Scherer. "But it's worth it to us," he emphasized. International certification in accordance with ISO 20121 is also being sought. The World Championships should generally become a showcase project for future major events.
Alternative fuel for snow groomers
The key points include waste avoidance and separation through innovative concepts, the use of alternative fuels in bus operations and slope preparation, the operation of cable cars using sustainable electricity and a focus on regional products for catering. In addition, the ÖSV wants to enable free travel on public transport throughout the entire province; detailed discussions are still taking place. Around 40,000 tickets for the World Championships had already been sold by the beginning of October. "The aim is for us to see the first World Cup that is sold out every day," said Scherer.
