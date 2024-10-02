Third victory
Ice Bulls in scoring mood against Pustertal
The Bulls gave away a 3:1 lead and were then on the ropes.But four goals ensured a 7:3 victory. The home vest continues to shine white.
Defending champions Salzburg have also won their third home game of the season in the ICE Hockey League. In an early game of the 29th round, the Bulls defeated HC Pustertal 7:3 on Wednesday.
The first half of regulation time had only just been played when the Ice Bulls were back in the game, having squandered a 3:1 lead. In a middle third in which the David crew let the game slip out of their hands, Pustertal had also found its stride better. Two puck losses in Salzburg's third by Rowe and Bourke gave the visitors the opportunity to tie the game at 3:3, and Petan gave them another one-on-one with goalie Tolvanen. The game of the champions, who also had Genoway fit and were thus able to play from full strength apart from long-term absentee Baltram, was good to watch in the opening period. Bourke, served by returning Thaler, Kraus with his first league goal in a Bulls uniform and Schneider on the powerplay had their sights set very well. The interim 1:1 - in the first short-handed period - could still be considered a blemish.
In the final period, the visitors initially had the winning goal on the stick several times. Before the Bulls' work picked up speed again. Schneider scored the all-important 4:3 with his second strike, and then they went one better. From Hochkofler, who was also celebrated for a short fight against Lacroix, Thaler and Robertson. "Unfortunately, we made some stupid mistakes in the second period, but then we were able to impose our game on them again," said Niki Kraus, who was even happier about the win than his goal.
For coach Oliver David, the start was outstanding, "but the middle third was the complete opposite." That's why the motto for tomorrow's video study is: "There won't be any highlights, we have to see what we can improve."
Ice hockey data
RED BULL SALZBURG - PUSTERTAL 7:3 (3:1, 0:2, 4:0). 1:0 (6.) Bourke, 1:1 (11.) Lacroix (PP), 2:1 (14.) Kraus, 3:1 (20.) Schneider (PP), 3:2 (22.) Bouramman, 3:3 (34.) Akeson, 4:3 (50.) Schneider, 5:3 (55.) Hochkofler (PP), 6:3 (55,) Thaler, 7:3 (59.) Robertson (PP). Bulls: Tolvanen; Murphy, Robertson; Lewington, Genoway; Nienhuis, Stapelfeldt; Sinn; Schneider, Nissner, T. Raffl; M. Huber, Rowe, Krening; Thaler, Bourke, Wukovits; Hochkofler, Auer, Kraus; Schreier. - Ice arena, 1879, Huber/K. Nikolic.
FRIDAY: Pioneers Vorarlberg - RB Salzburg (19.30), Vienna Caps - Fehervar, KAC - Graz, Innsbruck - Ljubljana (all 19.15), Pustertal - Linz (19.45), Bolzano - Asiago (20.30).
Alps Hockey League
Zell's Polar Bears want to return to winning ways today at home against Celje after two away defeats. Members of blue light organizations have free admission. The Red Bull Juniors attack in the Ritten Arena.
Alps Hockey League
THURSDAY: EK Zeller Eisbären - Celje (19.30), Ritten - RB Juniors (20), Kitzbühel - Bregenzerwald (19), Gröden - Unterland Cavaliers, Cortina - Wipptal Broncos (both 20.30).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
