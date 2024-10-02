Ice Bulls in scoring mood against Pustertal

The first half of regulation time had only just been played when the Ice Bulls were back in the game, having squandered a 3:1 lead. In a middle third in which the David crew let the game slip out of their hands, Pustertal had also found its stride better. Two puck losses in Salzburg's third by Rowe and Bourke gave the visitors the opportunity to tie the game at 3:3, and Petan gave them another one-on-one with goalie Tolvanen. The game of the champions, who also had Genoway fit and were thus able to play from full strength apart from long-term absentee Baltram, was good to watch in the opening period. Bourke, served by returning Thaler, Kraus with his first league goal in a Bulls uniform and Schneider on the powerplay had their sights set very well. The interim 1:1 - in the first short-handed period - could still be considered a blemish.