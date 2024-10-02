CL in Klagenfurt
“Home Graz!” Clear message from the Sturm fans
The message was unmistakable. Long before kick-off, the Sturm fans made it clear via a giant banner during the Champions League match against Bruges on Wednesday evening what they thought of the venue in Klagenfurt.
The statement did not come as a surprise, of course, but was at most massive in scale. "Incidentally, we are of the opinion that Sturm's home should be Graz," could be heard from the fan stand in lavishly dimensioned letters. The match was still a long way from kicking off. And the "Schwoazen" provided a subtle history lesson at the same time. The banner can be interpreted as a reference to the legendary quote by the Roman statesman Cato the Elder. Even before Christ, he had said: "For the rest, I am of the opinion that Cathargo must be destroyed."
An ongoing theme
Fortunately, the Sturm fans had no desire for destruction on Wednesday. However, there will probably be no love affair between them and the Wörthersee Stadium any time soon - at least not at Champions League level. The topic of the location resonated throughout the day. Also in the interview recorded in the morning by krone.at head of sport Michael Fally with "Steirerkrone" head of sport Martin Kallinger. The fact that Graz does not have a stadium suitable for the CL is a sore point for the community.
By the way, the Sturm fans also presented the audience with a banner on Wednesday evening to support their thesis. Different wording, similar content:
Just so that everyone really understands. Message got through.
