“Home Graz!” Clear message from the Sturm fans

The statement did not come as a surprise, of course, but was at most massive in scale. "Incidentally, we are of the opinion that Sturm's home should be Graz," could be heard from the fan stand in lavishly dimensioned letters. The match was still a long way from kicking off. And the "Schwoazen" provided a subtle history lesson at the same time. The banner can be interpreted as a reference to the legendary quote by the Roman statesman Cato the Elder. Even before Christ, he had said: "For the rest, I am of the opinion that Cathargo must be destroyed."