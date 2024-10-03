To save time
Associations are increasingly electing digital board members
It's hard to find members, and it's even harder to find those who really get stuck in and take on a role on the board - many clubs are struggling with these issues. With the help of the club planner app from Linz, it is possible to make volunteering more attractive again. It provides support with many organizational tasks, such as membership administration.
They have outgrown the mini-offices of the Strada del Startup in Tabakfabrik. "These pixels are designed for four people. We had already expanded our area to five people, sometimes there were six of us, but at some point it was no longer possible," says Mathias Maier, who moved into a larger office space in Building 2 this year with Vereinsplaner co-founder Lukas Krainz and the seven team members.
Focus on organizational and financial issues
As subtenants of architects Kleboth and Dollnig, the fourth floor now has an unobstructed view of the Pöstlingberg. Between Lego buildings and games consoles, work is carried out here on the further development of the app. With its focus on organizational and financial topics, the company, which is based in Linz and was founded in 2019, has taken the right path, as Maier and Krainz explain.
Away from sports clubs, fire departments, music associations and the like, more and more new target groups are now being conquered. An angling association is just about to bite. In Vienna, a pizza club recently started using the club planner app.
"Networks are also relying on us," says Krainz. As it is becoming increasingly difficult to recruit people for voluntary work because such tasks involve a lot of effort, the software solution is increasingly being adopted as a digital board member: "The more time we save the chairman, treasurer and secretary, the better."
