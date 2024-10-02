Because of 4500 €: City discontinues soccer tournament

A fixed date for lower league clubs in Klagenfurt - that's what the Football Winter Cup at the ASK sports center has been since 2014. From now on, however, it will no longer be. This is because the popular test tournament, which is always held at the beginning of the year, will no longer be sponsored by the city in future - for a curious reason, as the sports office responsible for it recently announced by email: "Unfortunately, some requests from clubs cannot be considered. For this reason - and also taking into account the financial situation of the city of Klagenfurt - the decision has now been made to cancel the Winter Cup in the calendar year 2025."