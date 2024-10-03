LASK against Djurgardens IF – LIVE from 9pm

"Upward trend recognizable"

Thomas Lagerlöf, who has been in charge of the first team together with Kim Bergstrand since 2019, said that Linz were on the up after the change of coach. "The team has grown together more and more over time, so there is a clear upward trend," said Lagerlöf. The LASK squad is "generally of a high quality", but his team is "ready for the task". Central defender Marcus Danielson will not be present as he has to attend a court hearing in the legal dispute with his former agency. The club gave him time off for this.