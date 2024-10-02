One tank of gas in Hernals

"Dancing star" Missy May, who has already given the three boys a run for their money on the summer stage at Schloss Weitra, now slips back into the role of saucy Lili in Hernals: "I have to say, even for the 1930s, she's a modern woman who knows exactly what she wants," says Missy May in the "Krone" interview, "only the men sometimes turn her head! She can't deal with that very well." For her, the film operetta - peppered with hits such as "Ein Freund, ein guter Freund", "Liebling, mein Herz lässt dich grüßen" or "Du bist das süßeste Mädl der Welt" - is in any case "a wonderful change from everyday life".