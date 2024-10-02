Vorteilswelt
Metropol premiere

One tank of gas in Hernals

Nachrichten
02.10.2024 13:14

The Metropol in Vienna-Hernals opens the autumn season with the colorful classic "The Three from the Gas Station" in a production by theater principal Peter Hofbauer - we asked leading actress Missy May for an interview!

A little bit of an ideal world is a must - especially in times like these. The Metropol in Vienna's Hernals district is the ideal place to soak up a pinch of sunshine as it kicks off its fall season. The premiere program includes the entertainment classic "Die Drei von der Tankstelle". A German film operetta that premiered on September 15, 1930 at the Gloria-Palast in Berlin.

Metropol director Peter Hofbauer staged the fun. Everything revolves around the three friends Hans, Willi and Kurt, who have to work as gas station attendants after the sudden loss of their fortune and whose friendship is put to the test when they fall in love with the charming, fun-loving Lili Cossmann.

Musical flirtation fun with the cheeky Lili (Bild: Benjamin Wald)
"Dancing star" Missy May, who has already given the three boys a run for their money on the summer stage at Schloss Weitra, now slips back into the role of saucy Lili in Hernals: "I have to say, even for the 1930s, she's a modern woman who knows exactly what she wants," says Missy May in the "Krone" interview, "only the men sometimes turn her head! She can't deal with that very well." For her, the film operetta - peppered with hits such as "Ein Freund, ein guter Freund", "Liebling, mein Herz lässt dich grüßen" or "Du bist das süßeste Mädl der Welt" - is in any case "a wonderful change from everyday life".

She won't reveal whether the charming Hans (Vincent Bueno), the thoughtful Willi (Aris Sas) or the optimistic Kurt (Benjamin Rufin) will ultimately win her heart - but she will reveal her big dream: "The first German-language performance of 'South Pacific' is coming to the Stadttheater Baden in January, and I'm playing the female lead. That was already my big dream when I was 17!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Stefan Weinberger
Stefan Weinberger
