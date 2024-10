Alaba honors Thiem: “This means a lot to me!”

Alaba: "Thiem's career is unique"

Alaba himself has won the Sportsman of the Year award three times, but has never attended the award ceremony himself. "It is a special honor for me to present Dominic with the Special Award. His career is unique and has made a huge impression on me. Dominic is a world-class athlete and has more than earned this special award," Alaba was quoted as saying in a press release.