Moscow captures strategically important town in the east

Embattled city lies in ruins

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not initially confirm the capture of the city. The Ukrainian armed forces also did not comment on the situation in Vuhledar. The town lies at the intersection of the eastern and southern fronts, which makes it even more important for the supply of troops on both sides. The town is also close to a railroad line that connects the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, annexed by Russia, with the Donbass region. The city has been badly damaged by repeated attacks.