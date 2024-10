There hasn't been a bank robbery by a duo like the one on Monday for a long time! "This was the first robbery of a financial institution in Upper Austria this year", says Fulya Öncel, spokesperson for the provincial police. As reported, a Viennese (18) and a Hungarian (19) robbed the savings bank in Leonfeldner Straße in Linz. The two young people with criminal records were apprehended by Cobra after a short time thanks to a tip-off from a local resident in a wooded area not far from the crime scene, but no weapons or loot were recovered.