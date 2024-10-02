Juniors without Mahop
Altach’s foals have to do without their coach
The Altach Juniors play today (19.30) at FC Kufstein. But without their coach Louis Mahop. The Cameroonian has been working with the Bundesliga professionals on an interim basis since the sacking of coach Joachim Standfest.
Altach Juniors will host FC Kufstein today (19:30) in the supplement to the seventh round of the RLW. Due to the events of the last few days at the Bundesliga professionals, however, with a slimmed-down coaching team. Following the sacking of coach Joachim Standfest, Fohlen coach Louis Mahop took over the Bundesliga team on an interim basis.
"And he has taken his assistant coach Atdhe Nuihu with him. That's why Philipp Netzer will be on the bench with us today and at the weekend," says Juniors sporting director Markus Podhradsky, "but that's not entirely new, Louis has often been with the Eins and Pippo has replaced him with us. We'll manage that."
But it won't be easy for his team in Kufstein either way, says the SCRA official. Although they are currently four points and four places ahead of the Tyroleans in ninth place. "But we still hope that we can bring home the three points," said Podhradsky at the start of the English week.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.