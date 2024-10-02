Vorteilswelt
Juniors without Mahop

Altach’s foals have to do without their coach

Nachrichten
02.10.2024 11:25

The Altach Juniors play today (19.30) at FC Kufstein. But without their coach Louis Mahop. The Cameroonian has been working with the Bundesliga professionals on an interim basis since the sacking of coach Joachim Standfest.

Altach Juniors will host FC Kufstein today (19:30) in the supplement to the seventh round of the RLW. Due to the events of the last few days at the Bundesliga professionals, however, with a slimmed-down coaching team. Following the sacking of coach Joachim Standfest, Fohlen coach Louis Mahop took over the Bundesliga team on an interim basis.

Philipp Netzer is on the Juniors' coaching bench today and at the weekend. (Bild: GEPA )
Philipp Netzer is on the Juniors' coaching bench today and at the weekend.
(Bild: GEPA )

 "And he has taken his assistant coach Atdhe Nuihu with him. That's why Philipp Netzer will be on the bench with us today and at the weekend," says Juniors sporting director Markus Podhradsky, "but that's not entirely new, Louis has often been with the Eins and Pippo has replaced him with us. We'll manage that."

But it won't be easy for his team in Kufstein either way, says the SCRA official. Although they are currently four points and four places ahead of the Tyroleans in ninth place. "But we still hope that we can bring home the three points," said Podhradsky at the start of the English week. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Dominik Omerzell
Dominik Omerzell
