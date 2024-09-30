Five games without a win
Big bang at Altach: Standfest must go
After the 2-0 defeat at Hartberg on Sunday, Altach sporting director Roland Kirchler said that the position of coach Joachim Standfest would of course be questioned. Just one day later, it is clear that there is no future for the Styrian at the Rheindörfler, who are currently tenth in the table.
"Every coach is scrutinized. Soccer is a day-to-day business. That's not just the case in Altach," said Altach sporting director Roland Kirchler in the Sky interview after the 2-0 defeat in Hartberg. "If you only have one point in three games, you have to do an internal analysis, as they always say. Then you discuss how to move forward. In any case, the last three games weren't how we wanted them to be. Maybe we'll have to start talking about a double victory again. We now have to discuss this internally and then we'll make a further decision."
And that decision was made on Monday afternoon against Standfest and his assistant coach Roman Wallner.
"Joachim and Roman worked hard until the end to get the team on the right track. It's never an easy decision to make, but in view of the sporting development and the lack of results, we see this step as necessary," Kirchler was quoted as saying on the homepage.
An interim successor has already been appointed. "Louis Mahop has our full backing and will prepare the team for the important home game on Sunday. At the same time, we are doing everything we can to find a long-term solution for the head coach position in a timely but prudent manner," said Kirchler.
Former ÖFB team striker urges calmness
Sky pundit Marc Janko had urged calmness after the defeat in Hartberg: "Disappointment is a daughter of expectation. If you keep making these statements publicly, then it's clear that at some point those around you will say: 'Maybe we really are that bad'. I see it more like this: what do you all expect? With all due respect, we're talking about SCR Altach. I can currently think of two teams that would swap places with them, because they're behind them. They're right up there, they're currently three points off sixth place. Everyone please stay cool!" A call that obviously didn't go down well in Altach...
