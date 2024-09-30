Big bang at Altach: Standfest must go

"Every coach is scrutinized. Soccer is a day-to-day business. That's not just the case in Altach," said Altach sporting director Roland Kirchler in the Sky interview after the 2-0 defeat in Hartberg. "If you only have one point in three games, you have to do an internal analysis, as they always say. Then you discuss how to move forward. In any case, the last three games weren't how we wanted them to be. Maybe we'll have to start talking about a double victory again. We now have to discuss this internally and then we'll make a further decision."

And that decision was made on Monday afternoon against Standfest and his assistant coach Roman Wallner.