“Always a very special game”
The second division derby on Tuesday in the NV-Arena: Admira are on a high, St. Pölten are still at least in a results crisis. The "Krone" spoke to the respective captains Thomas Ebner and Marcel Ritzmaier ahead of the clash.
After being called off 18 days ago, the first derby of the season between St. Pölten and Admira takes place today in the NV-Arena. After seven rounds, the Südstädter have ten more points than SKN and have won all their away games so far this second division season, while the home side have been winless at home since the end of March. "I just hope they don't get their knickers in a twist against us," said Admira captain Thomas Ebner, who has only lost two of his nine previous derbies in Admira kit. "If the record is right, the anticipation for this clash is all the greater."
The 32-year-old knows from his five Vienna derbies with Austria against Rapid that rivalries can have even greater dimensions. "Nevertheless, St. Pölten is always a special game." This can be seen in the way the players got into the mood for the match in the provincial capital from the fans in the curve on Friday after the 0-0 draw against Lustenau. "That gave me goosebumps."
"Nice to read, but not really relevant"
Despite the current results curve, Ebner doesn't want to be the favorite: "Statistics are nice to read, but not really relevant. The fact is that we're very coherent at the moment, the cogs mesh better than in recent years." Coach Thomas Silberberger would also have a lot to contribute: "With his open, honest and direct manner, he can get even more out of one or two players." According to SKN captain Marcel Ritzmaier, the same applies to his coach Aleksandar Gitsov. Although the points haul so far has been disappointing.
"I'm a big fan of his. I believe that we simply need time after the upheaval." That doesn't exist in soccer, of course. "But a lot of things are already going well. The youngsters often lack that final greed in front of goal." A certain Mr. Tadic would have that, but like Nutz, he no longer plays a role. "You have to accept the club's decision," said the ex-Rapidler, who only came on as a substitute in the 0-0 draw against Stripfing and is eager for his first derby. "I was injured last year. Now is the perfect time to turn things around."
