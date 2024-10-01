“Always a very special game”

The 32-year-old knows from his five Vienna derbies with Austria against Rapid that rivalries can have even greater dimensions. "Nevertheless, St. Pölten is always a special game." This can be seen in the way the players got into the mood for the match in the provincial capital from the fans in the curve on Friday after the 0-0 draw against Lustenau. "That gave me goosebumps."

"Nice to read, but not really relevant"

Despite the current results curve, Ebner doesn't want to be the favorite: "Statistics are nice to read, but not really relevant. The fact is that we're very coherent at the moment, the cogs mesh better than in recent years." Coach Thomas Silberberger would also have a lot to contribute: "With his open, honest and direct manner, he can get even more out of one or two players." According to SKN captain Marcel Ritzmaier, the same applies to his coach Aleksandar Gitsov. Although the points haul so far has been disappointing.