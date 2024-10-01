CL conference with Manchester City, Barca and BVB

Injury woes for Manchester City

For Pep Guardiola's team, the trip to Bratislava appears to be a must-win. Slovan lost 5-1 to Celtic in their CL opener, with Kevin Wimmer scoring the Slovakians' only goal. Erling Haaland could be sidelined for City after the Norwegian picked up a knock in the 1-1 draw against Newcastle. Kevin de Bruyne is also not yet fit. Guardiola is increasingly concerned with injuries to his players in the run-up to the game. Rodri being out for the entire season is "a problem", said the Spaniard. At least Phil Foden could be available again after his illness.