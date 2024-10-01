LIVE from 9 pm
CL conference with Manchester City, Barca and BVB
Second matchday in the Champions League: The conference starts at 9pm with Manchester City, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and other top teams. We will be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Manchester City have lost their winning gene. Three draws against Inter Milan, Arsenal and Newcastle, just one win in the FA Cup against second-division side Watford - a record that could be improved. Things are set to get back on track in the Champions League. The Citizens host Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday and could equalize a record. City are unbeaten in 24 matches in the top flight - excluding penalty shoot-outs. Only Manchester United once managed a longer streak.
In today's Champions League matches, Borussia Dortmund and Celtic Glasgow will play two first-round winners against each other. Stars from Europe's top leagues meet in the matches between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain and Bayer Leverkusen and Milan. Inter Milan host Red Star Belgrade at home, while FC Barcelona play Young Boys Bern at home.
Injury woes for Manchester City
For Pep Guardiola's team, the trip to Bratislava appears to be a must-win. Slovan lost 5-1 to Celtic in their CL opener, with Kevin Wimmer scoring the Slovakians' only goal. Erling Haaland could be sidelined for City after the Norwegian picked up a knock in the 1-1 draw against Newcastle. Kevin de Bruyne is also not yet fit. Guardiola is increasingly concerned with injuries to his players in the run-up to the game. Rodri being out for the entire season is "a problem", said the Spaniard. At least Phil Foden could be available again after his illness.
The Sky Blues are about to set a new record. Between 2007 and 2009, Manchester United had not lost a whole 25 games in a row in the Champions League. There is little reason why this record should not be equaled by their city rivals. Wimmer has faced City three times in his career to date. He lost 7-2 with Stoke City in October 2017 and had previously celebrated a draw and a win in a Tottenham shirt (2016, 2017).
Sabitzer back for Dortmund's game against Celtic
Dortmund will go into their second Champions League game against Celtic with great respect. "To call them underdogs wouldn't do them justice," said coach Nuri Sahin ahead of the clash with the Scottish double winners. After their furious success against Bratislava, Celtic are in second place behind leaders FC Bayern (9:2 against Dinamo Zagreb) and ahead of Leverkusen (3rd) and Dortmund (4th). Coach Brendan Rodgers' team lead the domestic Premiership after six wins in six games and a 20-0 scoreline.
Sahin is looking forward to the reunion with Rodgers, who was his coach during his time as a Liverpool professional. Marcel Sabitzer, who has been absent with an injury of late, returns to the squad. The Austrian team player returned to training on Monday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.