Giant tick also travels to Austria by car

This previously unknown way of introducing Hyalomma from their original habitat to the north has now been scientifically described for the first time in the journal "Ticks and Tick-borne Diseases". The increasing migration of the giant tick to the northern regions is no cause for celebration, as the publication states that this spread is a cause for concern for public health due to its ability to transmit the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus (CCHFV) and several spotted fever variants that are dangerous to humans.